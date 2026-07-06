Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will travel to Iraq to attend funeral ceremonies for former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Najaf and Karbala, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Monday.

It also denied earlier reports that Mostafa Khamenei, Khamenei’s eldest son, and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf would also attend the ceremonies in Iraq.

Mehr News had earlier reported that Khamenei’s body would arrive in Najaf accompanied by Pezeshkian, Ghalibaf and Khamenei’s eldest son.