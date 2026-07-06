Hardline Iranian newspapers called for avenging Ali Khamenei’s killing on Monday, with some demanding that those responsible for his death be targeted.
The calls come as funeral ceremonies for the former Supreme Leader continue across Iran.
The ultraconservative Asr-e Iranian (Age of Iranians), a newspaper close to the Paydari Party, devoted its front page to the demand, using the headline: “Blood for blood.”
The newspaper added that revenge was both “the right of the people and the duty of officials.”
Another hardline publication, Nobonyad (Nascent) carried a similar message, asking: “Why shouldn’t we kill the one who killed our leader?”
The latest Statistical Review of World Energy published by the Energy Institute paints a troubling picture of Iran’s energy sector: a country with some of the world’s largest oil and gas reserves is increasingly struggling to meet its own energy needs.
The report shows a sharp slowdown in the growth of electricity generation and natural gas production at a time when Iran faces widening shortages of both.
Iran’s energy demand has continued to rise, driven by population growth, industrial consumption and heavily subsidized domestic prices. Analysts estimate the country needs annual increases of around 7% in electricity generation and 5% in natural gas production simply to keep pace with demand.
Years of underinvestment, delayed infrastructure projects and international sanctions, however, have left supply lagging behind consumption, creating electricity and gas shortages exceeding 20% during peak periods.
According to the Energy Institute, Iran generated nearly 399 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity last year, an increase of only 1% from the previous year. Natural gas production rose by just 1.3%, reaching approximately 265 billion cubic meters (bcm).
The figures represent a sharp break from the previous decade, when Iran’s natural gas production expanded by more than 5% annually and electricity generation grew by roughly 4% a year.
But recent growth of only 1–2% has widened the country’s structural energy deficit and accelerated a remarkable reversal in its regional energy position.
From exporter to importer
As electricity demand reaches its summer peak, Iranian authorities estimate the country faces a power deficit of 15–20%, despite lower industrial consumption following recent military strikes on several petrochemical and steel facilities.
The shortage has become so severe that Iran’s deputy energy minister traveled to Turkey on June 2 to discuss electricity imports.
According to Iran’s Energy Ministry, the country recorded net electricity imports of 1.1 TWh last year—the first time imports exceeded exports. A decade earlier, Iran exported roughly 8 TWh of electricity annually on a net basis and viewed itself as a regional power supplier.
Natural gas exports reveal a similar contradiction. Despite domestic shortages that repeatedly force power plants and industries to reduce consumption during winter, Iran exported 15.4 bcm of natural gas last year.
The future of those exports is increasingly uncertain. Iran’s 25-year gas export agreement with Turkey expires this month, and unless renewed, Iraq will remain Tehran’s only major gas customer.
Even Iraq has faced repeated disruptions in Iranian gas and electricity supplies and is pursuing alternative sources through regional energy connections.
Renewable targets out of reach
The Energy Institute’s report also highlights Iran’s struggle to diversify its electricity sector.
The government planned to add between 5,000 and 7,000 megawatts of new solar and wind capacity during the past year. Only around 1,000 MW entered operation.
As a result, renewable energy has been left with a marginal role in Iran’s power mix despite the country’s significant potential. Iran’s only nuclear power plant, Bushehr, generated 5.4 TWh of electricity last year, accounting for just 1.3% of total generation.
Hydropower has declined even more sharply.
For a second consecutive year, severe drought reduced hydroelectric output, which fell 36% to just 12 TWh. The scale of the decline is striking: Iran generated around 34 TWh of hydropower in 2019 and 23 TWh in 2023.
With reservoir levels continuing to fall and water shortages expected to worsen, hydropower is likely to remain under pressure, increasing reliance on fossil-fuel power plants.
Greenhouse gas emissions rise
Another major finding of the report is the rapid rise in Iran’s greenhouse gas emissions.
For the first time, Iran overtook Japan to become the world’s fifth-largest greenhouse gas emitter, behind only China, the United States, India and Russia.
The comparison is striking. Germany and Turkey—countries with populations similar to Iran’s and economies roughly 18 times and 4.5 times larger, respectively—each emit only about half as much greenhouse gas as Iran.
Iran’s emissions exceeded one billion tonnes for the first time last year.
Chronic natural gas shortages have forced wider use of heavy fuel oil (mazut) in power plants and industrial facilities, while slow renewable deployment, falling hydropower output and limited nuclear capacity have kept Iran heavily dependent on carbon-intensive fuels.
The result is a deepening contradiction: even as Iran faces worsening energy shortages, its greenhouse gas emissions have risen by 31% since 2015, reflecting an increasingly inefficient and carbon-intensive energy system.
Britain says Iran, Russia and China are among foreign states attempting to influence and undermine its democracy, as the government announced tighter rules on overseas political donations.
The measures follow a review into foreign financial interference in politics, launched after a former Reform UK politician was jailed last year for accepting bribes to make pro-Russia speeches and statements.
The review found the UK faced a persistent threat from foreign interference, prompting the government to introduce stricter rules on political donations.
Housing Minister Steve Reed said the changes were aimed at preventing “dodgy funding” from influencing British elections.
As Iran holds week-long funeral ceremonies for Ali Khamenei, the political dynamics unfolding behind the scenes point to a striking reality: the succession question that dominated elite politics for more than a decade did not end with his death.
The rapid elevation of his son Mojtaba within ten days was intended to close that chapter. Instead, with the new Supreme Leader still absent from public view, it appears to have opened a new one.
Roughly twenty messages attributed to Mojtaba Khamenei since his succession have failed to convince many Iranians that he is truly exercising power.
Efforts by officials and supporters to prove his presence have often been contradictory, deepening rather than resolving the uncertainty.
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OPEC+ countries have agreed to increase oil production for a fifth consecutive month as fuel prices continue to ease after the sharp rise triggered by the US-Israel war with Iran.
The group announced Sunday that seven members—Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman—will raise production by a combined 188,000 barrels per day in August.
“The countries will continue to monitor and assess market conditions, and in their continuous efforts to support market stability, they reaffirmed the importance of adopting a cautious approach,” OPEC+ said in a statement.
Iran will fully close Tehran’s airspace on Monday as funeral ceremonies for former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei continue, the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA) reports.
The Civil Aviation Organization said regular flights at Mehrabad International Airport and Imam Khomeini International Airport will be suspended during public ceremonies in the capital.
Mehrabad airport is expected to resume normal operations on Tuesday, while Imam Khomeini airport will remain closed.
Authorities said airspace over the northeastern city of Mashhad, where the final burial ceremony will take place, will also be shut on July 9, with flights at Shahid Hasheminejad International Airport suspended.
Flights elsewhere in Iran are expected to continue without restrictions on July 7–8.