Iran central bank says annual inflation hits 57.7%
Iran’s central bank said on Monday that inflation in the 12 months to Khordad 1405, the Iranian month running from May 22 to June 21, 2026, reached 57.7% compared with the previous 12-month period.
Iran’s central bank said on Monday that inflation in the 12 months to Khordad 1405, the Iranian month running from May 22 to June 21, 2026, reached 57.7% compared with the previous 12-month period.
Iranian deputy foreign minister said on Monday that no technical working-group meetings under the US memorandum of understanding had been planned for this week, IRGC-linked Tasnim News reported.
Kazem Gharibabadi said consultations with Qatar were continuing but reports by some media of technical talks in Doha were not confirmed.
He said the first round of technical talks would be held once conditions were in place and after agreement on the date and venue, with consultations continuing through mediators.
Reuters reported earlier that Iranian and US technical teams working on the implementation of a memorandum of understanding were set to meet in Doha in the coming days.
Iran's elimination from the FIFA World Cup prompted a wave of public reactions, with many citizens arguing the team's defeat reflected the political positions of some players rather than simply a sporting failure, according to messages sent to Iran International.
Many of the messages linked the result to the conduct of several national team players during the pro-government night-time gatherings that followed the US-Israeli attack and killing of Ali Khamenei, singling out defender Ramin Rezaeian more frequently than any other player.
Rezaeian was slammed for his pro-regime stance in face of the massacre of over 36000 protesters during January protests.
Iran's elimination from the FIFA World Cup prompted a wave of public reactions, with many citizens arguing the team's defeat reflected the political positions of some players rather than simply a sporting failure, according to messages sent to Iran International.
Many of the messages linked the result to the conduct of several national team players during the pro-government night-time gatherings that followed the US-Israeli attack and killing of Ali Khamenei, singling out defender Ramin Rezaeian more frequently than any other player.
Rezaeian was slammed for his pro-regime stance in face of the massacre of over 36000 protesters during January protests.
"You were eliminated a long time ago, the moment you turned your backs on those who lost their lives," one viewer wrote to Rezaeian.
Many said the team's relationship with the public had broken down weeks earlier when some players attended pro-government gatherings and voiced support for the Islamic Republic after the crackdown on protesters. They argued that the loss of public backing ultimately affected the team's fortunes on the pitch.
Others described the defeat as karma or the result of the grief of families seeking justice for relatives killed during the protests. Several wrote that the team no longer enjoyed the goodwill and support that had accompanied previous World Cup campaigns.
Some messages contrasted the current squad with former national team goalkeeper Mohammad Rashid Mazaheri, whom they described as having stood with anti-government protesters. Mazaheri was detained after publicly supporting protesters and has since disappeared from public view, according to people familiar with his case.
Public support
Several citizens said the national team no longer represented the wider public, pointing to the absence of the large public gatherings and celebrations that had accompanied previous tournaments.
"This is not a national team that represents the people. We are happier to see it lose," one person wrote.
Others referred to a disallowed goal by Shoja Khalilzadeh, linking it to his previous remarks about dedicating goals to Iran's Supreme Leader. Some also pointed to Rezaeian's tears after the elimination, arguing the outcome reflected the political choices made by some members of the squad.
A common thread across the messages was the view that sporting success and public trust cannot be separated, and that distancing themselves from large sections of Iranian society ultimately carried consequences beyond football.
Iran’s central bank said on Monday that it had no role in selecting technology service providers for four banks affected by recent disruptions.
The central bank said the banks had been allowed, under decisions by higher authorities, to use other active information technology companies to restore banking services as quickly as possible.
It said any claim that the central bank had directed or recommended the selection of a specific company was baseless.
The bank also warned that it reserved the right to pursue legal action against those who published such claims without evidence.
The Israeli military said on Monday that it struck three Hezbollah command centers in southern Lebanon in response to what it called violations of the ceasefire agreement.
The IDF said the strikes targeted sites in the Nabatieh and Mayfadoun areas after Hezbollah continued attacks on Israeli soldiers.
It said Israeli soldiers earlier struck and dismantled a launcher that Hezbollah had continued using to direct attacks at them.
The military said it would continue operations to remove threats to Israeli soldiers and prevent Hezbollah from harming Israeli civilians and troops.