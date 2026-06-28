US-Iran talks in Switzerland stalled amid hostilities - WSJ
US-Iran talks expected to resume this weekend in Switzerland have been stalled amid recent hostilities, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
US-Iran talks expected to resume this weekend in Switzerland have been stalled amid recent hostilities, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Sunday condemned Iranian attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait, warning that further escalation could jeopardize recent diplomatic efforts.
“I express my strongest condemnation for the new Iranian attacks that struck Bahrain and Kuwait in recent hours, to which the Italian government extends its full solidarity,” Tajani said on X.
“It is essential to avoid any escalation that could jeopardize the understandings painstakingly reached,” he said.
“Italy reiterates its commitment to freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and to achieving a Middle East of peace and stability as quickly as possible.”
US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said on Sunday the United States would continue targeting Iranian military infrastructure if Tehran threatened shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.
“If the Iranian regime thinks for a second that President Trump is going to sit by, stand by, while Iran continues to attack international shipping without a response, or our bases without a response, they’re sadly mistaken,” Waltz told Fox News Sunday.
Waltz said the United States would “continue to, militarily, if needed, take down their infrastructure” used to “illegally control an international waterway.”
He said technical discussions between Washington and Tehran were continuing and that Trump “will always give diplomacy a chance,” but warned that “the president’s patience isn’t going to last forever.”
“Don’t think for a second that President Trump isn’t going to leave every option on the table,” Waltz said, adding that the goal was to ensure “Iran never has a nuke.”
Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, in a phone call with his Lebanese counterpart Nabih Berri on Sunday, said ending the war in Lebanon and preserving its sovereignty and territorial integrity were a key part of the first clause of the memorandum of understanding between the Islamic Republic and the United States.
“Our goal is to end the war, end the occupation and secure Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanese territory,” Ghalibaf said.
He added that after talks in Switzerland, it was agreed that a “conflict control unit” would be formed with the participation of the Islamic Republic, the United States and Lebanon to follow up on the implementation of the Lebanon clause.
The secretariat of Iran’s Assembly of Experts said on Sunday that a statement by some members on negotiations with the United States should have been issued through the clerical body’s usual channels.
The secretariat said the members should have preserved the Assembly’s unity and allowed more discussion before publication.
It said members who did not sign the statement did not oppose its substance, but either objected to the method or had not been informed.
The statement followed an earlier text by some Assembly members warning negotiators to follow Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s red lines and keep Iran’s nuclear program outside the talks.
Iran’s judiciary spokesperson said on Sunday that threatening anyone is a crime and the judiciary will follow up on a threat made against President Masoud Pezeshkian by a religious singer.
Asghar Jahangir said any person who makes a threat has committed a crime, without naming the singer or giving details on possible charges.
Earlier, a state-linked religious singer in Shahr-e Rey threatened Pezeshkian with death if the conditions set by Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei over the US memorandum were not fulfilled.
“Mr. President, if the Leader’s conditions are not fulfilled, then it will be us, the blade and your throat,” the religious singer said.