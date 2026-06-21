Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons and would maintain military pressure on Hezbollah, signaling that ongoing US-Iran talks in Switzerland would not alter Israel’s security policies or constrain its freedom of military action.

“As long as I am prime minister of Israel, that will not happen,” Netanyahu said on Sunday, referring to Iran obtaining nuclear weapons. “Whatever diplomatic developments may occur, I will not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons.”

Speaking at a memorial marking the 50th anniversary of the death of his brother Yoni Netanyahu, who was killed leading the Entebbe hostage rescue operation, Netanyahu said Israel would continue defending what he described as its vital national interests.

The Israeli premier repeated his assertion that Israel’s campaigns against Iran over the past year had removed an immediate threat, arguing that without Israeli action Tehran would already possess nuclear weapons.

Netanyahu also said Israel would remain in its security zone in southern Lebanon for as long as necessary to protect northern Israeli communities from Hezbollah attacks, adding that Israel would not relinquish achievements gained through its military operations against Iran and its regional allies.