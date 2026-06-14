The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said on Saturday Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s account of a proposed memorandum of understanding largely matches reporting by IRGC-affiliated media, indicating growing consensus among Iranian leaders on negotiating red lines.

The think tank added that Tehran appears to be structuring the MoU as a way to reduce US leverage in later nuclear talks, while portraying the agreement domestically as a tactical pause in the war rather than a final settlement.