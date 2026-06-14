Iran's Supreme National Security Council said Tehran and Washington have finalized a memorandum of understanding to end the war following months of negotiations.

In a statement, the council said military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, will end "immediately and permanently" from Sunday night.

It also said the naval blockade against Iran would be lifted immediately and in full.

The council said the memorandum will be formally signed on June 19 and that negotiations on a final agreement will begin only after the other side implements its commitments under the framework deal.

The statement thanked Pakistan and Qatar for their mediation efforts.