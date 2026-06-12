US planes head to Europe ahead of possible Vance trip for Iran deal signing
Four US Air Force C-17 planes departed for Europe on Thursday, carrying equipment for a possible trip by Vice President JD Vance to a signing ceremony in Geneva in the coming days.
The movements came alongside separate US military support flights for President Donald Trump’s expected attendance at the G7 summit near Geneva, with five other C-17s delivering Secret Service, White House Military Office and Air Force equipment to Geneva International Airport.