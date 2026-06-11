Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday its forces carried out two waves of operations targeting 18 “important” US military sites in the Ali Al-Salem and Ahmed Al-Jaber air bases in Kuwait, and Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain.

According to official media, the strikes were carried out by the Aerospace Force and Navy in response to what it described as US attacks on Iranian positions in southern Iran, including areas near Bandar Abbas. The statement said the targets were “destroyed."