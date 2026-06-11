Iranian army targeted US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain with drones - state media
Iranian state media reported on Wednesday that the Iranian army targeted the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain with drones, in response to US attacks in southern Iran.
Iranian state media reported on Wednesday that the Iranian army targeted the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain with drones, in response to US attacks in southern Iran.
US Central Command said reports by Iranian media that a US warship was targeted in the Strait of Hormuz are false.
“CLAIM: Iranian media sources are claiming that Iran has attacked a US warship in the Strait of Hormuz. FALSE. TRUTH: No US warships have been struck,” CENTCOM said in a post on X on Wednesday.
US President Donald Trump said 49 Tomahawk missiles had been fired at Iran as he oversaw ongoing US military strikes from the Situation Room, according to Fox News.
Trump said the strikes also involved fighter jet bombardment, with the closest target around 40 miles from Tehran.
Trump said the bombing would stop shortly but warned that if Iran does not sign a deal, the United States would escalate further attacks.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said claims by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps that the Strait of Hormuz has been closed are false.
“CLAIM: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claims that the Strait of Hormuz is closed. TRUTH: Commercial ships are continuing to transit in and out of the Strait of Hormuz tonight,” CENTCOM said in a post on X on Wednesday.
US President Donald Trump said the United States would escalate strikes if Iran does not accept an agreement proposed by US negotiators, according to Fox News.
When asked what would happen if Iran refused to sign, Trump said: “We’ll bomb the S out of them tomorrow night.”
US President Donald Trump said Iran called him on Wednesday night and asked for an end to the bombing, according to Fox News.
Trump said the Iranians requested that the strikes be stopped and added that the bombing would end shortly.