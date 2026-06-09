Iran football federation says World Cup ticket allocation withdrawn
Iran’s football federation said on Tuesday that its allocation of World Cup tickets for national team supporters had been withdrawn, days before the start of the tournament.
It accused the United States of obstructing the presence of Iranian fans at the stadiums hosting Iran’s three group-stage matches.
"This is despite the fact that many Iranian football fans, relying on the officially announced process, had already made the necessary plans to attend the matches," it added in a statement.