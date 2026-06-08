Iran foreign ministry says talks focused solely on ending war
Current negotiations are focused exclusively on ending the war, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said, dismissing speculation about discussions on the scope of Iran’s nuclear program.
Baghaei said there are no negotiations on nuclear-related details at this stage. If the current phase produces results, he added, Iran’s nuclear program could become one of the subjects of future talks, while other reports on the issue remain media speculation.