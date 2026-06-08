The Israeli military said on Monday it was preparing for several more days of fighting with Iran and was ready for a prolonged conflict if hostilities escalate further.
Iran has launched at least 20 ballistic missiles at Israel since Sunday night, according to the military, while Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen fired two additional missiles on Monday morning. The military said most were intercepted or landed in open areas.
Israel has responded with two waves of strikes in Iran. Overnight, Israeli fighter jets targeted nine air defense systems in western and central Iran, and later struck three factories at a petrochemical complex in the southwest of the country.
The military said the operations were carried out by Israel alone but in full coordination with US Central Command. US forces have also helped intercept missiles fired toward Israel.
Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir has spoken three times with US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper since the latest escalation began, according to the military.