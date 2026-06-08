EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Monday that freedom of navigation sanctions would be applied on Iran for the first time, as she warned against renewed escalation in the region.

“It will be the first time where the freedom of navigation sanctions will be applied on Iran,” Kallas said ahead of an informal meeting of EU defense ministers.

She said the region did not need escalation and that the parties should sit down for negotiations.

Kallas said ministers would also discuss what more could be done through the EU’s Operation ASPIDES in the region.