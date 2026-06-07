Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) said they carried out strikes against positions belonging to Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in Iraq's Sulaymaniyah province.

The announcement came hours after Al Arabiya reported drone attacks targeting bases used by Iranian Kurdish armed groups in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

The IRGC has repeatedly targeted Iranian Kurdish opposition groups based in northern Iraq over the past three months, accusing them of posing security threats and conducting cross-border operations.