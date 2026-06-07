US President Donald Trump said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would have "no choice" but to accept an agreement with Iran, according to the Financial Times.
The comments follow reports that Trump has urged the Israeli premier not to retaliate after Iran's latest missile attack, underscoring Washington's determination to prevent further escalation while negotiations continue.
According to the report, asked what he would do if a potential deal with Iran failed "on its merits," President Donald Trump said he would consider a commando raid on Iran.
Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Israel faces a test of whether it is “a sovereign state capable of defending itself,” urging a forceful response.
“Containment or a symbolic response will signal to our enemies that the blood of our citizens is permitted,” Bennett said, adding that Israel must act “with strength and effectiveness.”
He said all Israelis stand together on the issue.
The Israeli military said Iran is attempting to establish a new deterrence equation by launching direct attacks on Israeli territory in response to Israeli operations in Beirut's southern suburbs.
In a statement posted on X, the military said Tehran was seeking to impose "new rules" linking Israeli strikes in Lebanon to attacks on Israel.
"We will not allow this," the statement said.
It added that Israeli forces were operating forcefully on both offense and defense, while air defense systems remained deployed across the country.
“The Iranian strikes didn’t hurt anybody. Hopefully Israel is not going to retaliate. If Bibi strikes them back it’s just gonna keep going like the last 47 years, or the last 3000 years,” President Donald Trump told Axios.
"I’m going to call Bibi right now and tell him not to retaliate. Each of them had their fun. Israel had its strike and Iran had its strike. We don't need another one.”
"We are very close to a final deal with Iran. It is going to be a good deal. I don’t want it to blow up because of what is happening now,” he was quoted as saying.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they targeted Israel's Ramat David air base with ballistic missiles fired by the IRGC Aerospace Force.
The IRGC said the attack was a warning and that, if aggression is repeated, Iran's responses would be broader and include all US-Israeli targets in the region.
The IRGC added that Iran's acceptance of a ceasefire had been conditional on fire ending on all fronts, but that the United States and Israel had not adhered to their commitments.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have put their missile units on full alert after Israeli strikes on Hezbollah’s headquarters in Beirut, with commanders requesting authorization from Mojtaba Khamenei’s office to launch missile attacks on Israel, two sources close to Iran’s military forces told Iran International.
In recent hours, senior IRGC commanders have sent a formal request to the office of Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei seeking authorization to launch missile attacks on Israel, the two sources said.
Neither Khamenei nor his office has responded to the request, and it remains unclear whether the attack will be approved, the sources added.
The alert follows an earlier warning by Ali Abdollahi, commander of the Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters, that northern Israel would be targeted by missile attacks if Beirut came under attack.
Following the IRGC’s evacuation warning, Israel temporarily refrained from a broad attack on Beirut after mediation and direct pressure from US President Donald Trump, and tensions subsided for a time. But Sunday’s Israeli fighter jet attacks on Dahiyeh have once again sharply raised the possibility of direct conflict.
Earlier, Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesman for parliament’s National Security Committee, has also threatened Israel and declared that “tonight, one must await a response in the sky over the occupied territories.”
The sources said Iran’s Revolutionary Guards are concerned that staying silent over Israel’s attacks on Dahiyeh would encourage Israel to intensify its attacks on Hezbollah.
Military commanders also believe that failing to act on declared red lines would severely weaken morale among Hezbollah’s shaken rank and file and endanger the Islamic Republic’s standing among its allied groups.
At the same time, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of parliament, has also threatened that Iran will target US bases and interests in the region in response to these attacks.
In contrast, Masoud Pezeshkian’s government, expressing serious concern about these movements, has warned that any hasty action by the IRGC will give Israel the necessary pretext for a heavy retaliation and drag the country into another full-scale and devastating war.
According to information received by Iran International, Pezeshkian’s administration believes Iran is not currently in a position to enter a new conflict, and that a wider war would halt sensitive ongoing negotiations with the US and make the economic and military situation extremely difficult to control.