Explosions heard in Sirik in southern Iran - Tasnim News
Iran’s IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency reported that several explosions were heard in the coastal city of Sirik in southern Iran on Friday.
Iran’s IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency reported that several explosions were heard in the coastal city of Sirik in southern Iran on Friday.
The James Foley Legacy Foundation on Friday called for urgent US diplomatic action following the release of a voice recording from detained Iranian American journalist Reza Valizadeh, who is being held in Iran’s Evin Prison.
The recording, shared with CBS News by Valizadeh’s attorney and Foley Foundation board member Ryan Fayhee, offers a rare account from inside the prison and describes worsening health conditions among detained Americans, inadequate medical care, and concerns that opportunities for their release are being missed.
“While three American citizens and I are imprisoned in Iran, 20 Iranian sailors were released by the United States on May 21 and returned to Iran,” Valizadeh says in the recording. “The US government could have demanded our exchange in return. However, it did not happen.”
US Congressman Abe Hamadeh said on Friday the conflict with Iran has “for all intents and purposes” ended, arguing that the situation no longer resembles an active war and calling for less interference in President Donald Trump’s handling of negotiations.
"The war with Iran, for all intents & purposes, ended back in April. At this point, it doesn’t seem like much of a war anymore Sure, there are occasional skirmishes, but we need to give President Trump the latitude to negotiate & get this done right. Those trying to obstruct him right now are being foolish, "Hamadeh wrote in a post on X.
The US State Department approved a possible Foreign Military Sale to Kuwait worth an estimated $1.98 billion for counter-unmanned aerial systems platforms and related equipment, according to a congressional notification.
Kuwait requested a range of systems designed to detect and defeat drones, including kinetic and electronic warfare capabilities, command and control systems, surveillance towers and related logistical and training support.
The package also includes Roadrunner-Munition and Anvil kinetic systems, long-range sentry towers, maritime surveillance systems, and other software, engineering and contractor support services. The principal contractor for the deal is expected to be Anduril, based in California.
The US military said it carried out strikes on Iranian radar sites on Friday following what it described as a defensive response to Iranian drone activity near the Strait of Hormuz.
According to the US military, Iran launched four attack drones toward the strategic waterway, all of which were shot down. It said the drones “posed an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic.”
The US said it then targeted Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites located in Goruk and on Qeshm Island, describing the action as a defensive strike.
The Embassy of Israel in the United States said on Friday Hezbollah struck a church in southern Lebanon and later attempted to blame Israel for the damage.
In a post on X, the embassy said the incident was not isolated, describing it as part of what it called a broader pattern of attacks carried out by Hezbollah from populated areas.
"Hezbollah struck a church in southern Lebanon. Then it attempted to blame Israel. The damage to a Christian religious site is not an isolated incident. It is the policy of a terrorist organization that operates from populated areas and endangers all segments of Lebanese society regardless of religion, sect, or community," the post said.
"As Iran’s most powerful proxy, Hezbollah advances Tehran’s interests at the expense of the Lebanese people. It uses Lebanese territory and its population as shields for its military operations. Hezbollah: Iran’s proxy. Lebanon’s tragedy. Israel’s threat," it added.