Axios has published an explosive account of what it says was a heated phone call between President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with the US president reportedly lashing out over Israel's military escalation in Lebanon.
According to Axios, Trump was furious that Israeli operations against Hezbollah risked derailing ongoing diplomacy with Iran and undermining efforts to preserve a fragile regional ceasefire.
"You're fucking crazy. What the fuck are you doing?" Trump told Netanyahu, according to the report, after learning of Israeli military actions in Lebanon.
Axios reported that Trump also referenced Netanyahu's ongoing legal troubles during the call, reminding the Israeli prime minister that he had publicly defended him and sought to help him politically.