Oil prices rose on Monday after renewed fighting cast doubt on the durability of the US-Iran ceasefire, but Wall Street appeared largely unfazed as major stock indexes climbed to fresh records.

The S&P 500 gained 0.3% to close at a new all-time high, while the Nasdaq Composite also reached a record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 46 points, or 0.1%.

Brent crude climbed 4.2% to settle at $94.98 a barrel, recovering part of last week's decline. The benchmark remains well above its pre-war level of around $70 a barrel.

Despite the jump in oil prices, broader market sentiment remained positive, with technology shares and continued enthusiasm around artificial intelligence helping push US equities higher.