Iran executed a man on Tuesday on accusations of spying for Israel, IRGC-linked Tasnim News reported on Tuesday.
The sentence for Gholamreza Khani Shekarab had been upheld by the country's Supreme Court before being carried out, according to the report.
Iran’s internet blackout entered its 88th day on Tuesday, passing 2,088 hours of isolation from the global internet, internet monitor NetBlocks said.
“Metrics confirm the shutdown currently remains in effect despite the president's order yesterday to restore access,” it added.
The Revolutionary Guards said in a statement that its air defense units shot down a US MQ-9 drone over the Persian Gulf after what it described as “precise intelligence monitoring.”
An RQ-4 drone and an F-35 fighter jet were also forced to flee Iranian airspace after Revolutionary Guards air defenses opened fire, said the statement.
The Guards warned against any violation of the ceasefire by the US military and said it considers its right to retaliate “legitimate and decisive.”
Mojtaba Khamenei, the Islamic Republic’s third Supreme Leader, said in a message published Tuesday for the Hajj pilgrimage that Israel would not exist within the next 15 years.
No image or audio recording of Mojtaba Khamenei has been released since his appointment as supreme leader.
The message, published by Iranian media, referred to remarks made a decade ago by Ali Khamenei, the slain former supreme leader of the Islamic Republic, who said Israel would “not see the next 25 years.”
Describing Israel as an “unstable Zionist regime” and a “cancerous tumor,” the message said it was “approaching the final stages of its cursed existence.”
Iranian media published a message attributed to Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei marking the Hajj pilgrimage, saying the United States and Israel had been targeted through missile and drone capabilities on land, at sea and in the air, and that regional countries would no longer serve as a shield for the US military presence.
The message said countries in the region share capacities and interests that could help shape “a new order in the region and the world.”
It also said the slogans “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” would remain the rallying cries of the Islamic world, particularly among young people.
“The region will not return to past conditions, and Washington will no longer have a safe place to station military bases in the region,” the message added.
The statement was published despite no image or audio recording of Mojtaba Khamenei having appeared since the war began in February.
Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani, a member of parliament’s National Security Committee, said differing accounts have emerged over the amount of financial resources under discussion, adding that Islamic Republic officials have put the figure at $25 billion.
However, according to US officials, only $12 billion of that amount is held in Qatar, he said.
Bakhshayesh Ardestani added that the funds had been due to be transferred to Iran through Russia, but the United States blocked the move, leaving roughly $12 billion still in Qatar.