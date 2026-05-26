The Revolutionary Guards said in a statement that its air defense units shot down a US MQ-9 drone over the Persian Gulf after what it described as “precise intelligence monitoring.”

An RQ-4 drone and an F-35 fighter jet were also forced to flee Iranian airspace after Revolutionary Guards air defenses opened fire, said the statement.

The Guards warned against any violation of the ceasefire by the US military and said it considers its right to retaliate “legitimate and decisive.”