What began as a military and geopolitical standoff has evolved into a contest over economic endurance, one that neither Iran nor the global economy appears capable of sustaining indefinitely.

After weeks of escalation, diplomacy has regained momentum. Talks involving Tehran, Washington and regional mediators have intensified, while US President Donald Trump has repeatedly suggested a deal may be close.

At the center of the latest negotiations lies the issue of frozen Iranian assets.

Iranian officials are demanding guaranteed access to billions of dollars held abroad before accepting any preliminary understanding, while reports from Tehran suggest Qatar may be exploring financial mechanisms that would allow limited transfers without direct US payments to Iran.

The diplomacy reflects mounting pressure on both sides.

The head of the International Energy Agency warned in May that unless progress is made toward ending the crisis with Iran, the global oil market could enter a “red zone” by summer.

Beginning in mid-March — roughly two weeks after Iran moved to disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — IEA member states began gradually releasing strategic petroleum reserves to offset sharp declines in Gulf energy exports.

Hundreds of millions of barrels have already been released from emergency stockpiles, according to market estimates, as governments attempt to stabilize prices and prevent a broader supply shock.

But strategic reserves are not unlimited.

Even when commercial inventories are included, only part of global oil storage can realistically be released to the market. Much of the world’s inventories are tied to operational infrastructure, while many governments face legal and political constraints on how deeply emergency reserves can be depleted outside wartime conditions.

The strain is increasingly visible across the global economy.

High energy prices have weakened demand growth and raised recession fears in major economies, while shipping disruptions in the Persian Gulf continue to inject volatility into global markets.

Iran, meanwhile, faces mounting economic pressure of its own.

Exports of crude oil and petroleum products, which account for a large share of the country’s export revenues, have sharply declined under blockade conditions. Iranian steel and petrochemical facilities have also faced repeated disruptions and attacks during the conflict.

According to estimates by Kpler, Iran’s floating oil storage near East Asian waters has fallen sharply in recent weeks as Tehran struggles to maintain exports to China despite mounting logistical constraints.

The United States and its allies retain significant escalation options economically and militarily, while Iran’s ability to sustain prolonged confrontation increasingly appears tied to its capacity to continue threatening shipping routes and regional stability.

But Washington also faces limits. A prolonged energy crisis, rising oil prices and fears of a wider regional war are creating growing pressure on the United States and Gulf allies to secure at least a temporary understanding with Tehran.

That pressure helps explain the renewed urgency surrounding the Doha talks.

What now seems increasingly clear is that neither Iran’s economy nor the global economy can sustain the current trajectory for much longer.

The question is no longer whether economic pressure is being felt. It is whether the pressure forces compromise before miscalculation produces another round of escalation.