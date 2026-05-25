The US military carried out strikes in southern Iran on Monday targeting boats allegedly attempting to lay mines as well as missile launch sites, US Central Command said.

CENTCOM described the operations as “defensive actions” intended “to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces.”

The statement came after reports of clashes and explosions near Bandar Abbas and the Strait of Hormuz earlier in the day.

“U.S. Central Command continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire,” Navy Captain Tim Hawkins, a CENTCOM spokesperson, said.