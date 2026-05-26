Iran says it has alternatives for US naval blockade
Iran said on Tuesday that it had already prepared alternative routes and measures to deal with the US naval blockade.
“Regarding the naval blockade, the government has already designed alternative routes, and there is no problem in this regard,” government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said.
She also said one of the problems in negotiations was “contradictory” messaging from the other side, adding that Iran was in a strong diplomatic and military position.