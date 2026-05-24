As speculation over renewed diplomacy between Tehran and Washington intensifies, several citizens described the prospect of a deal not as a path toward stability but as another political arrangement reached at the expense of ordinary Iranians.

“We no longer have hope in Trump… we will finish the job ourselves,” one citizen wrote. Another added: “Trump’s decisions should not matter to us. We ourselves must bring down the Islamic Republic from inside the country.”

The messages come amid continued economic pressure inside Iran, where inflation, unemployment and political repression remain key public grievances.

US President Donald Trump said an agreement involving the United States, Iran and several other countries had been “largely negotiated” and was awaiting finalization.

Opposition to ceasefire, negotiations

Some viewers voiced direct opposition to any temporary ceasefire or agreement involving the Islamic Republic.

“We the people of Iran do not want a 60-day ceasefire or agreement,” one citizen wrote. Another described life in Iran as “impossible” and said they were waiting for “another call from the prince,” referring to exiled opposition figure Reza Pahlavi.

Several messages also urged US President Donald Trump not to strike a deal with Tehran, arguing that the Islamic Republic has systematically deprived citizens of the ability to organize or protest freely over the past decades.

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The comments reflected broader skepticism that outside governments would prioritize the demands of Iranian citizens over regional security concerns or diplomatic interests.

Economic pressure and public exhaustion

Economic hardship emerged as another dominant theme in the messages.

“We are being crushed under inflation,” one citizen wrote, warning that any agreement with the Islamic Republic would amount to “the biggest betrayal” of Iranians.

Others described mounting psychological exhaustion after years of overlapping crises, including economic decline, executions, political crackdowns and regional conflict.

“Every day we struggle with the stress of execution news, depression, poverty and countless other hardships,” one viewer wrote. Another added: “The news about a deal shows that we the people have become victims of politics.”