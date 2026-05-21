Hossein Shariatmadari, editor of Iran’s hardline Kayhan newspaper, said on Thursday that Iran should seize vessels belonging to Israel or carrying oil and goods for the country.

Shariatmadari also called for killing US President Donald Trump and removal of US bases in the region.

“Even after the defeat of the United States and its allies in the war, the strait must remain closed to them until damages are paid by the US and its Western and Arab allies, US bases are removed from the region, and above all, Trump and his criminal gang are killed,” he wrote.

He also called on parliament to pass a law tightening Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz, including charging transit fees on all vessels without exception.