Hossein Shariatmadari, editor of Iran’s hardline Kayhan newspaper, said on Thursday that Iran should seize vessels belonging to Israel or carrying oil and goods for the country.
Shariatmadari also called for killing US President Donald Trump and removal of US bases in the region.
“Even after the defeat of the United States and its allies in the war, the strait must remain closed to them until damages are paid by the US and its Western and Arab allies, US bases are removed from the region, and above all, Trump and his criminal gang are killed,” he wrote.
He also called on parliament to pass a law tightening Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz, including charging transit fees on all vessels without exception.
Iran secretly executed two Iraqi nationals in April on accusations of spying for an Arab country, Hengaw Human Rights Organization said.
The rights group identified the men as Ali Nader al-Ubeidi, 27, and Fazel Sheikh Karim, 29, both from Amarah in Iraq, saying they were executed in Karaj central prison, west of the capital Tehran on April 6.
Citing informed sources, Hengaw said the two men were arrested last year in Karaj by intelligence forces and were held for 11 months in detention centers run by the intelligence authorities, where they were allegedly tortured.
Iranian officials’ recent comments about Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei are aimed at showing he remains in charge and will ultimately decide whether Tehran accepts a deal with the United States to end the war, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
The report said officials had begun speaking more openly about Khamenei’s condition amid speculations that the Islamic Revolutionary Guards were effectively running decision-making.
“They are projecting that there’s no change . . . the supreme leader was the apex of the system and is still the apex,” Vali Nasr, a former US official and professor at Johns Hopkins University was quoted as saying. “And that he’s alive, functioning and in control.”
He added that the guards were also seeking to project that “they are not running the show and [Khamenei is] not just a figurehead.”
Iranian officials’ recent comments about Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei are aimed at showing he remains in charge and will ultimately decide whether Tehran accepts a deal with the United States to end the war, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
The report said officials had begun speaking more openly about Khamenei’s condition amid speculations that the Islamic Revolutionary Guards were effectively running decision-making.
“They are projecting that there’s no change . . . the supreme leader was the apex of the system and is still the apex,” Vali Nasr, a former US official and professor at Johns Hopkins University was quoted as saying. “And that he’s alive, functioning and in control.”
He added that the guards were also seeking to project that “they are not running the show and [Khamenei is] not just a figurehead.”
The report referred to remarks by Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and Mazaher Hosseini, a senior official in the Supreme Leader’s office.
Pezeshkian said on earlier this month that he had met with the Supreme Leader, offering a first public account of him meeting Mojtaba Khamenei since he suffered severe wounds at the start of the Iran war on February 28.
Hosseini said later that Mojtaba Khamenei suffered minor injuries to his kneecap, back and behind his ear in the airstrikes that killed his father and wife, insisting he is now in “full health” and dismissing reports of a serious head injury as “lies.”
US Air Force Chief of Staff General Kenneth S. Wilsbach said the MQ-9 Reaper had emerged as the “most valuable player” of operations against Iran, carrying out more strikes than any other US aircraft during Operation Epic Fury despite the loss of around 30 drones to Iranian air defenses and attacks on regional bases, according to Air & Space Forces Magazine.
Wilsbach said “no other platform is even close to the MQ-9” in strike volume during the conflict, highlighting the drone’s ability to conduct long-endurance missions without risking pilots.
The report said Reapers flew persistent missions over Iran targeting missile launchers, airfields and mobile targets, while also helping enforce the US military blockade around the Strait of Hormuz.