Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani discussed efforts to reduce tensions after the US-Iran ceasefire in a phone call with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday, Qatar’s foreign ministry said.
The two officials reviewed regional developments, especially those related to the ceasefire between the United States and Iran.
Shahab Dalili, a US permanent resident jailed in Iran for nearly a decade after traveling there for his father’s funeral, has returned to Washington following his release from Tehran’s Evin prison, Hostage Aid Worldwide said on Monday.
“After a long journey from Evin to Yerevan to DC, we joyfully announce that Shahab Dalili is finally home safe with his family after a decade+ of wrongful detention in Iran,” the advocacy group wrote on X, adding that his relatives now hope he can “reintegrate smoothly into normal life.”
Dalili, a former captain with Iran’s state shipping company who later settled in the United States with his wife and two sons, traveled to Tehran in 2016 to attend his father’s funeral. He was arrested before reaching the airport for his return flight to Virginia.
Iranian authorities later sentenced him to 10 years in prison on charges including espionage and cooperation with what Iranian courts described as a hostile government, referring to the United States.
Dalili’s case drew attention during a 2023 prisoner exchange between Iran and the United States that secured the release of five detained Americans. His family publicly questioned why he had been excluded from the agreement despite years of appeals to successive US administrations.
His son Darian Dalili said at the time that the family received little information from Washington beyond assurances that officials were monitoring the case. The US government also never formally designated Dalili as “wrongfully detained,” a status that can increase diplomatic pressure for a prisoner’s release.
Hostage Aid Worldwide did not specify the terms of Dalili’s release or whether it was linked to negotiations between Tehran and Washington.
Shahab Dalili, US resident held in Iran since 2016, returned home to his family after his release from Iranian detention, Hostage Aid Worldwide said on Tuesday.
“After a long journey from Evin to Yerevan to DC, we joyfully announce that Shahab Dalili is finally home safe with his family after a decade+ of wrongful detention in Iran,” the group said in a post on X.
Iran’s recent proposal to the United States calls for the lifting of sanctions, the release of frozen Iranian funds and an end to the US naval blockade, the country’s deputy foreign minister said on Tuesday.
The proposal also called for an end to the war on all fronts, including in Lebanon, Kazem Gharibabadi told members of parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee.
He said Iran’s framework included compensation from the United States for war damage, the withdrawal of US forces from areas around Iran, and an end to unilateral sanctions and UN Security Council resolutions.
He also said Iran’s negotiating team had insisted on Tehran’s right to uranium enrichment.