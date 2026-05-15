A Reuters factbox listed non-Iranian tankers that have passed through the Strait of Hormuz since the US-Israeli war on Iran began on February 28, despite US and Iranian blockade measures.

The strait typically handles about one-fifth of the world’s oil supply.

Ship-tracking data from LSEG and Kpler showed cargoes moving to Japan, China, India, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia, including several very large crude carriers, or VLCCs, which can carry about 2 million barrels of oil each.

The listed shipments included 2 million barrels of Saudi crude bound for Japan, 2 million barrels of Iraqi crude bound for China, and at least 6 million barrels of UAE crude exported in April.