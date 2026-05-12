A senior official in Iran's Revolutionary Guards navy said Tehran closely monitors developments in the region and would not allow any violation of its waters or interests, state media reported on Tuesday.

Mohammad Akbarzadeh, political deputy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy, said Iran's armed forces tracked movements in and around the Strait of Hormuz and stood ready to respond to what he described as provocative actions.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran monitors regional movements with precision and authority and will not allow any encroachment on its waters and interests," Akbarzadeh said in televised remarks.

Akbarzadeh also said Iran had adopted what he described as a broader strategic approach to the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route, and that the country's naval forces remained active in the area.