Video: Expats in Helsinki rally against executions in Iran
Videos sent to Iran International show Iranian protesters in Helsinki on Sunday, chanting “King Reza Pahlavi” during a rally against executions by the Islamic Republic.
Videos sent to Iran International show Iranian protesters in Helsinki on Sunday, chanting “King Reza Pahlavi” during a rally against executions by the Islamic Republic.
A Panama-flagged bulk carrier bound for Brazil passed through the Strait of Hormuz using a route designated by Iran’s armed forces, IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News reported on Sunday.
The vessel was identified as the Mdl Toofan, with the report saying it had departed from Saudi Arabia’s Ras al-Khair port and was headed to Rio Grande.
The ship had tried to pass through the strait on May 4 but was turned back by Iranian armed forces, according to the report.
Qatar condemned on Sunday a drone attack on a commercial cargo vessel in its territorial waters northeast of Mesaieed Port, calling it a violation of freedom of navigation and international law.
The country’s foreign ministry called the attack a dangerous and unacceptable escalation that could threaten commercial maritime routes and vital supplies in the region.
It said Qatar was following the incident with relevant authorities and regional and international partners.
A loud explosion heard on Sunday in Iran’s southeastern port city of Chabahar came from the area of the IRGC’s Imam Ali base, according to Halvash, which covers developments in Sistan-Baluchestan province.
It cited residents as saying that the blast wave was strong enough to shake the windows and walls of some homes.
Iranian media earlier reported the sound was linked to unexploded ordnance from the recent conflict.
UAE air defenses intercepted two drones launched from Iran on Sunday, the country’s defense ministry said.
The ministry said no deaths or injuries had been reported in recent hours.
Iran’s state media reported on Sunday that Ali Abdollahi, commander of Khatam al-Anbiya joint military command, met Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not been seen publicly since the strikes that killed his father and reportedly wounded him.
Abdollahi spoke to Khamenei about the readiness of armed forces, including the army, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards, police, security and border forces, the defense ministry and Basij members, according to the report.
Khamenei reportedly thanked the armed forces and issued "new guiding measures to pursue military operations and firmly confront adversaries."