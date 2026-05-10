Iranian Kurdish opposition camp near Erbil hit by drone - Reuters
A drone attack hit an Iranian Kurdish opposition camp east of Erbil in Iraq’s Kurdistan region, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing security sources.
A drone attack hit an Iranian Kurdish opposition camp east of Erbil in Iraq’s Kurdistan region, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing security sources.
A loud explosion heard on Sunday in Iran’s southeastern port city of Chabahar came from the area of the IRGC’s Imam Ali base, according to Halvash, which covers developments in Sistan-Baluchestan province.
It cited residents as saying that the blast wave was strong enough to shake the windows and walls of some homes.
Iranian media earlier reported the sound was linked to unexploded ordnance from the recent conflict.
UAE air defenses intercepted two drones launched from Iran on Sunday, the country’s defense ministry said.
The ministry said no deaths or injuries had been reported in recent hours.
Iran’s state media reported on Sunday that Ali Abdollahi, commander of Khatam al-Anbiya joint military command, met Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not been seen publicly since the strikes that killed his father and reportedly wounded him.
Abdollahi briefed Khamenei on the readiness of armed forces, including the army, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards, police, security and border forces, the defense ministry and Basij members, according to the report.
Khamenei reportedly thanked the armed forces and issued "new guiding measures to pursue military operations and firmly confront adversaries."
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Sunday that calls for dialogue or negotiations did not mean surrender or retreat.
He added that the aim was to secure the rights of the people and defend national interests with strength.
“If there is talk of dialogue or negotiations, it does not mean surrender or retreat; rather, the goal is to secure the rights of the Iranian people and firmly defend national interests,” he said.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani discussed the regional situation and ongoing peace efforts in a phone call, Pakistan’s prime minister’s office said on Sunday.
Sharif thanked Qatar for its support for Pakistan’s peace initiatives, the statement said.
He also said he looked forward to the upcoming visit of Qatar’s emir to Pakistan.