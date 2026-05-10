Iran’s China ambassador says any deal with US needs guarantees
Iran’s ambassador to China said on Sunday that any possible agreement between Tehran and the United States must include guarantees from major powers and be raised at the UN Security Council.
“China and Russia are two major and influential powers, and given the position China has with Iran and other countries in the Persian Gulf region, Beijing can be proposed as a guarantor of any agreement,” Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said in a post on X.