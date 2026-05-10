US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said Iran could not be allowed to threaten global shipping and the world economy.

“The world should not tolerate an Iranian regime that is trying to choke off the entire world’s economy,” Waltz told Fox News Sunday.

“It cannot start just throwing sea mines indiscriminately out into the ocean, attacking shipping,” he said.

Waltz said Iranian state television had also discussed targeting undersea cables that carry financial data, cloud information and other economic traffic in and out of the Persian Gulf.