A member of the Iranian parliament’s presiding board warned the United Arab Emirates against aligning with the United States and Israel in the war, saying Abu Dhabi should avoid entering a confrontation beyond its capacity.

Ruhollah Motefaker Azad said that if the UAE has “strategic rationality,” it would not place itself in a danger greater than its ability to handle “for the interests of Israel and America,” which he said had failed in the conflict.

“The UAE does not count for the Islamic Republic,” he said.

He added that Emirati officials should understand “the rules of this war” and avoid entering an arena that is “beyond their capacity and size.”