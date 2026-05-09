Iranians rally worldwide under ‘A nation held hostage’ slogan
Iranians in cities around the world are holding rallies over the weekend after a call by exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi to protest internet shutdowns, mass arrests and death sentences in Iran.
The rallies are being held under the slogan “A nation held hostage,” with organizers saying they aim to draw attention to the Islamic Republic’s internet restrictions, widening arrests and continued executions of citizens.
Some gatherings were held or began on Saturday, while most rallies are set for Sunday, May 10, according to Reza Pahlavi’s communications team.
Gatherings are taking place or planned in London, Sydney, Seoul, Stockholm, Berlin, Frankfurt, Toronto and Los Angeles, as well as many other cities.
In Berlin, protesters are set to march from Potsdamer Platz toward the Brandenburg Gate, while Iranians in Sydney are due to march from North Hyde Park to Martin Place.
A member of the Iranian parliament’s presiding board warned the United Arab Emirates against aligning with the United States and Israel in the war, saying Abu Dhabi should avoid entering a confrontation beyond its capacity.
Ruhollah Motefaker Azad said that if the UAE has “strategic rationality,” it would not place itself in a danger greater than its ability to handle “for the interests of Israel and America,” which he said had failed in the conflict.
“The UAE does not count for the Islamic Republic,” he said.
He added that Emirati officials should understand “the rules of this war” and avoid entering an arena that is “beyond their capacity and size.”
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed concern over attacks on Erbil and other parts of Iraqi territory during the Iran war, saying Ankara does not want the conflict to spread to other countries in the region.
Erdogan made the remarks during a meeting in Istanbul with Masrour Barzani, prime minister of Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government, according to Turkey’s Communications Directorate.
Erbil and bases of Iranian Kurdish opposition parties in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region have been repeatedly targeted by missile and drone attacks by the Islamic Republic since the start of the war between Iran and the United States and Israel.
Erdogan said Turkey would continue its solidarity with the KRG during the current period. The two sides also discussed developments in Iraq, regional stability, trade, transportation and energy cooperation.
The head of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee warned Bahrain against backing a US-led draft UN Security Council resolution calling on Iran to stop attacks and threats against vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.
Ebrahim Azizi wrote on X that Tehran warns “microscopic” Bahrain and other governments supporting the US resolution of serious consequences for their move.
“Do not close the doors of the Strait of Hormuz to yourselves forever,” he added.
The warning came after Bahrain and the United States circulated a draft Security Council resolution calling for Iran to cease attacks and threats against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil and gas flows.
The text is supported by Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, according to the UN.
US President Donald Trump reposted a Just the News item citing a Napolitan News poll that found 53% of US voters say preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon is more important than ending the fighting quickly, calling the findings “very important” and saying: “This is where our Nation stands!!!”
The article said 60% of voters also prioritized preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon over stabilizing energy prices in the US.
Just the News said the polling also showed growing skepticism toward NATO, with 38% of voters saying the US should defend the alliance if attacked and 32% saying Washington should leave it altogether.
Iranian security institutions are seeking to implement a China-style model of internet restrictions in Iran, a deputy communications minister said, warning that unequal public access to the internet could fuel social discontent and create security challenges.
Ehsan Chitsaz, Iran’s deputy communications minister, said the proposed approach could deepen divisions between groups with privileged internet access and ordinary users.