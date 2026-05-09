Competing factions inside Iran, particularly the growing influence of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, are complicating mediation efforts with the United States, the New York Post reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the negotiations.

The report said Iranian political officials, including the president and foreign minister, remain involved in diplomacy, but sources claimed the IRGC ultimately holds the power to accept or reject any agreement.

One source cited by the report said the war had strengthened the IRGC’s position inside Iran, giving hardline factions an interest in prolonging the conflict.

According to the report, mediators remain concerned that delays and internal divisions inside Iran could complicate efforts to reach a broader agreement with Washington.