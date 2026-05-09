US Senator Chris Murphy said he wants the Iran war to end now and supports a deal that constrains Tehran’s nuclear program, but warned that any agreement President Donald Trump reaches would likely be “way worse” than the 2015 nuclear deal he withdrew from.

Murphy said the Obama-era JCPOA limited Iran’s enrichment to 3%, capped its enriched uranium stockpile and required regular inspections to monitor compliance, while Iran pledged never to obtain a nuclear weapon.

He said Trump’s withdrawal from the deal pushed Iran’s nuclear program “into overdrive,” allowing Tehran to make advances it had not made before.

Murphy said Iran had enriched uranium to 20% before the JCPOA, but has now reached 60%, adding that Iran can make a bomb “in months” and “probably 10 of them.”

Murphy said Trump appeared to want a new JCPOA with a temporary ban on enrichment, but argued he is unlikely to get it because Iran now has leverage it did not have in 2015, including the Strait of Hormuz and the collapse of the earlier international coalition that included Russia and China.

He added that Iran could afford to sign a deal limiting its current enrichment because, after Trump’s withdrawal from the JCPOA, Tehran now knows how to make weapons-grade uranium.

“No deal can reverse the knowledge they gained. That’s a disaster Trump made,” Murphy wrote.

Murphy also said Trump would not secure the inspections system obtained under the Obama administration because that depended on international cooperation, adding that “no other nation trusts Trump.”

“His inspections regime, like everything else he touches, will be full of holes,” Murphy wrote.

Murphy said Trump’s “ineptitude” had lowered his expectations for a deal, though he added that “a bad deal could be better than no deal,” with no deal still the most likely outcome.

“But no one should forget how badly Trump and his team have bungled this. It’s unforgivable incompetence,” he wrote.