Oil prices rose and US stock futures edged lower early Friday after Iran and the United States exchanged fire near the Strait of Hormuz, raising doubts over the durability of a month-long ceasefire.

US crude futures climbed more than 2% from Thursday’s close to $96.8 a barrel, though prices remained lower for the week overall.

At the same time, S&P 500 futures slipped around 0.2%, while Nikkei futures pointed to a slightly weaker open for Japanese markets after Tokyo shares surged to record highs on Thursday.