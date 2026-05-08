Oil jumps, US futures slip as Iran-US clashes shake ceasefire
Oil prices rose and US stock futures edged lower early Friday after Iran and the United States exchanged fire near the Strait of Hormuz, raising doubts over the durability of a month-long ceasefire.
US crude futures climbed more than 2% from Thursday’s close to $96.8 a barrel, though prices remained lower for the week overall.
At the same time, S&P 500 futures slipped around 0.2%, while Nikkei futures pointed to a slightly weaker open for Japanese markets after Tokyo shares surged to record highs on Thursday.