Tasnim News Agency, which is affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, has published an editorial portraying the latest escalation in the Strait of Hormuz as a failed US operation that ended with burning ships and fire at Fujairah.

The commentary mockingly recounted the events since Monday, when President Trump's 'escort' plan took effect.

According to the editorial, most commercial vessels refused to move and a small number of ships that attempted passage were set ablaze, while Fujairah in the UAE was left burning following reported missile and drone attacks.

The editorial further claimed Trump quickly acknowledged the operation’s failure before ultimately deciding to withdraw the destroyers, which it said again came under heavy Iranian naval attack during their return journey.

“Destroyers came, got stuck and went back; the strait remained under Iran’s control,” the piece concluded.