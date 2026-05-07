An Iranian lawmaker said on Thursday that passage through the Strait of Hormuz would be impossible without accepting the Islamic Republic’s authority over the waterway.

Ghasem Ravanbakhsh said the United States had no choice but to accept “the new legal regime” in the strategic strait.

He added that the White House had tried to use proxy forces and the United Arab Emirates to create an alternate route for supplying energy to the United States and Europe but faced the Islamic Republic’s “power.”