Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised US President Donald Trump on Wednesday for announcing a pause in Project Freedom in the Strait of Hormuz.
Sharif said Trump’s response to requests by Pakistan and other countries, particularly Saudi Arabia, “will go a long way towards advancing regional peace, stability and reconciliation during this sensitive period.”
He said Pakistan remained committed to supporting restraint and a peaceful resolution of conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy.
“We are very hopeful that the curent momentum will lead to a lasting agreement that secures durable peace and stability for the region and beyond,” he said.
Chinese companies continue to ship drone-related parts and other dual-use goods to Iran and Russia despite US sanctions, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing customs data, former US officials and weapons analysts.
The report said small Chinese firms were openly marketing items including engines, batteries, fiber-optic cables and computer chips that can be used in military drones.
The newspaper highlighted Xiamen Victory Technology, a Chinese company that offered to sell German-designed Limbach L550 engines, which the US has barred from export to Iran and Russia. The engines have been linked to Iran’s Shahed-136 attack drones, which Russia has used in Ukraine, the report said.
The Shahed-136, Iran’s main attack drone, has a range of about 1,000 miles and costs an estimated $20,000 to $50,000 to produce, making it a cheaper alternative to cruise missiles.
According to the Journal, the company sent the marketing email in March during the Iran-Israel war that began in February and has since moved into a ceasefire.
“We are deeply shocked and outraged by the aggression against Iran, and our hearts are with you,” the email said, while promoting the sale of the engines.
Chinese firms adapt to sanctions
China’s Foreign Ministry told the Journal that Beijing enforces controls on dual-use exports in line with its laws and international obligations.
The report said US officials are increasingly concerned because many drone parts are now made in China by smaller firms that have limited exposure to the US financial system and are less vulnerable to sanctions.
The Journal also said Chinese exports of lithium-ion batteries and fiber-optic cables to Russia and Iran rose sharply as both countries expanded drone production and use.
US officials told the newspaper they are also trying to curb Iran’s oil revenue to limit funding for drone and missile programs.
The Wall Street Journal reported that some Chinese firms previously hid shipments through mislabeled cargo or Hong Kong shell companies, but analysts and former officials said some exporters are now acting more openly.
Iran’s internet blackout entered its 68th day on Wednesday after 1,608 hours, internet monitor NetBlocks said.
“The general public have now been largely cut off from the global internet for 70% of the year 2026 to date, with some reporting no contact since the beginning of the first digital shutdown in January,” it added in a post on X.
China said on Wednesday that a complete cessation of hostilities was of “utmost urgency” and that continuing negotiations remained “of paramount importance” after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met China’s top diplomat Wang Yi in Beijing.
China’s foreign ministry said Wang told Araghchi that China was “a reliable strategic partner of Iran” and expressed hope that parties involved would respond to international calls to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. The meeting came shortly before US President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Araghchi said China was a “close friend” of Iran and that bilateral cooperation “will even become stronger under current circumstances,” according to Iran’s state media. Referring to talks with Washington, he said: “We will do our best to protect our legitimate rights and interests in the negotiations ... We only accept a fair and comprehensive agreement.”
French shipping group CMA CGM said on Wednesday one of its vessels, the San Antonio, was attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, leaving crew members injured and the ship damaged.
The attack took place on Tuesday, and injured crew have been evacuated and are receiving medical care, the company said.
“CMA CGM is closely monitoring the situation and remains fully mobilized alongside the crew,” the company said in a statement.
UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed praised the country’s armed forces on Wednesday as the United Arab Emirates marked 50 years since their unification.
He thanked service members for safeguarding the country’s security and stability and protecting its people.
“Their dedication and sacrifice is a source of endless pride to everyone who calls the UAE home,” he said.