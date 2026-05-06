China said on Wednesday that a complete cessation of hostilities was of “utmost urgency” and that continuing negotiations remained “of paramount importance” after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met China’s top diplomat Wang Yi in Beijing.

China’s foreign ministry said Wang told Araghchi that China was “a reliable strategic partner of Iran” and expressed hope that parties involved would respond to international calls to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. The meeting came shortly before US President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Araghchi said China was a “close friend” of Iran and that bilateral cooperation “will even become stronger under current circumstances,” according to Iran’s state media. Referring to talks with Washington, he said: “We will do our best to protect our legitimate rights and interests in the negotiations ... We only accept a fair and comprehensive agreement.”