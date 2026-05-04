UAE condemns IRGC attack on ADNOC ship in Hormuz
The United Arab Emirates condemned on Monday a drone attack on an ADNOC-affiliated vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, calling it an act of piracy by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards.
The UAE Foreign Ministry said targeting commercial shipping and using the Strait of Hormuz as a pressure tool violated freedom of navigation and UN Security Council resolutions.
The ministry said the vessel was targeted by two drones while transiting the strategic waterway.