US President Donald Trump could pursue major military action against Iran if talks do not soon produce the outlines of an achievable deal, Axios reported on Monday, citing a senior US official.

“It’s either we’re looking at the real contours of an achievable deal soon, or he's going to bomb the hell out of them,” the official said.

The report said Trump wants pressure on Iran while keeping diplomatic channels open.

Trump’s envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are still exchanging proposals with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, it said, citing officials.

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