Iran’s foreign ministry said on Monday that the country’s armed forces knew how to respond to US threats, after US President Donald Trump announced Project Freedom to help stranded vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.
“The Islamic Republic has shown that it considers itself the guardian and protector of the Strait of Hormuz,” foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.
He added that the United States continued to make excessive and unlimited demands in dealings with Tehran.
“The United States’ habit of excessive and unlimited demands does not end,” he said.
Baghaei also said Iran had received the US response through Pakistan and was reviewing it.
“But we are facing a side whose position changes every day,” he said.
He added that the United States should have learned by now that it could not use “the language of threats and force” against Iran.
Baghaei said any agreement with the United States must also include Israel, stressing that Tehran’s policy had not changed and it does not recognize Israel.