Iran has not altered its negotiating position on the Strait of Hormuz or its nuclear program in a recent proposal, according to the Institute for the Study of War, which said some officials in Tehran may be seeking to pressure Washington into concessions.

In an update on Saturday, the Washington-based think tank said elements within the Iranian system could believe Tehran can impose enough economic and political costs on the United States to shift its stance.

The report said Iran is taking steps to withstand a US naval blockade, including reportedly reducing oil production as storage capacity nears its limit, while avoiding a full shutdown that could damage oil fields.