Iran’s Justice Minister Amin Rahimi said all state institutions are aligned behind the country’s Supreme National Security Council on decisions regarding war and negotiations.

“In matters such as war or negotiation it is the Supreme National Security Council that makes decisions based on the interests of the country,” Rahimi said in comments carried by Tasnim News Agency.

He added that such decisions are implemented after the approval of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and said all branches of the state share the same goal of protecting the rights of the Iranian people.