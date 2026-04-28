A probe is under way into a suspected arson attack targeting a memorial to Iran protest victims in north London, police said on Tuesday, with counter-terrorism officers leading the investigation.
“The investigation is being led by counter-terrorism policing,” the Metropolitan Police said, adding no arrests had been made and the wall was not damaged.
The site is near a Jewish center in an area with a large Jewish community.
A suspect wearing an Iranian flag shirt allegedly attacked three Jewish men in New York City and shouted abusive language before being detained, police and community sources said on Friday.
Police identified the suspect as Andrzej Wnuk, 41, who was taken into custody after the incident in Brooklyn.
“The incident is being investigated as a hate crime,” the Williamsburg Shomrim Safety Patrol said, thanking officers and volunteers for their response.
Officers responding to a 911 call found three men with facial pain who declined medical treatment, police said.
Iran’s customs authority has issued a directive banning exports of a range of steel products, Iranian media reported on Tuesday, signaling tighter controls on key industrial goods.
The ban covers items including slabs, hot and cold rolled sheets, and coated products such as galvanized and painted steel.
Rising prices of some medicines are putting pressure on patients, a member of Iranian parliament’s health committee said on Tuesday.
“Currently, the increase in the price of some pharmaceutical items has put pressure on people,” Fatemeh Mohammadhbeigi said.
Iran’s near-total shutdown of the global internet reached 60 days on Tuesday, worsening economic losses and social restrictions as authorities move toward selective access for some users and businesses.
The prolonged shutdown has transformed internet access into a central economic constraint, with losses mounting daily across multiple sectors.
Estimates from Iran’s Chamber of Commerce put direct daily losses at $30 million to $40 million, rising to as much as $70 million to $80 million when indirect damage is included.
US President Donald Trump is “frustrated but realistic” on Iran as talks remain stalled, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing an adviser who spoke with him.
“All [Iran’s leaders] understand is bombs,” Trump recently told the adviser, according to report.
The adviser said Trump does not want to use force but is not backing down from his demands, adding that “I would describe him as frustrated but realistic.”
The report cited several US officials as saying they were concerned Washington could be pulled into a frozen conflict with Iran, with neither war nor a deal.