Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused the United States of slowing diplomacy through “unreasonable demands,” shifting positions and threats, saying Tehran will decide on the path forward during talks with Vladimir Putin in Saint Petersburg on Monday.

"The continuation of the United States’ harmful practices—particularly its insistence on unreasonable demands, frequent shifts in positions, threatening rhetoric, and repeated breaches of commitments—has slowed progress in diplomacy," he was quoted as saying in a readout released by Iran's foreign ministry.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, taking into account past experiences—especially two instances of military aggression against Iran during diplomatic negotiations, attacks on its peaceful nuclear facilities, the United States’ reliance on sanctions and economic pressure, and the continued harassment of Iranian commercial vessels at sea—will make an appropriate decision regarding the current diplomatic process," he said in the meeting.