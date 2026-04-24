US sanctions Chinese refinery, dozens of vessels over Iran oil trade
The United States on Friday imposed fresh sanctions on a China-based refinery and around 40 shipping firms and vessels allegedly tied to Iran’s oil exports, as part of efforts to tighten pressure on Tehran’s revenue streams.
The Treasury Department said the measures target independent “teapot” refinery Hengli Petrochemical, one of the largest buyers of Iranian crude, along with a network of tankers moving oil to global markets.
“Economic Fury is imposing a financial stranglehold on the Iranian regime,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, adding Washington would continue to “constrict the network of vessels, intermediaries, and buyers Iran relies on.”
US officials said the targeted vessels transported billions of dollars’ worth of petroleum products, describing the shadow fleet as a “critical link” sustaining Iran’s economy.
Iranian exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi on Friday accused European media of ignoring mass killings and executions in Iran, saying that despite extensive meetings he had with journalists in Stockholm and Berlin, none raised questions about Iran's killing of protesters or the recent execution of political prisoners.
"They seem more interested in criticizing America, asking why the United States and Israel killed the dictator that has slaughtered our people for 47 years than criticizing the regime, doing the slaughtering," Pahlavi said in a video message.
"Whether or not Europe stands with us, whether or not your journalists do their jobs, whether or not your politicians demonstrate the courage to act, I will fight for my people and my country, even if we have to do this alone."
White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will travel to Pakistan to participate in talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi this weekend, CNN reported citing two administration officials.
Vice President JD Vance is not currently planning to attend as Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, is not participating either, the report said.
Vane will be on standby to travel to Islamabad if talks progress, the officials were quoted as saying, and members of his staff will be in Pakistan and attending the negotiations.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged to introduce legislation to proscribe Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the next parliamentary session, in an interview with the Jewish Chronicle.
Starmer said legislation would be brought forward “in a few weeks” as parliament reconvenes.
“In relation to malign state actors more generally, proscription, we do need legislation in order to take necessary measures, and that is legislation that we're bringing forward as soon as we can.”
“We go into a new session in a few weeks' time, and we'll bring that legislation forward,” he said.
He also voiced concern over Tehran’s activities in the United Kingdom, saying he was “very worried” about the increasing use of proxies by the Islamic Republic.
Starmer made the remarks during a solidarity trip to Kenton United Synagogue on Thursday.
The visit came on the eve of the court appearance of two men accused of spying on Jewish and Israeli targets in London on behalf of the Iranian intelligence.
Nematollah Shahsavani, 40, and Alireza Farasati, 22, face charges under the UK’s National Security Act of engaging in conduct likely to assist a foreign intelligence service. Prosecutors allege the activity was carried out for Iran.
Growing threats
Starmer's pledge to ban Iran's IRGC comes at a time of growing concern about threats, intimidation, and violence affecting people linked to Iran in Britain.
On April 17, British police charged three people over an attempted arson attack near the London offices of Iran International.
Police said a burning container was thrown towards the broadcaster’s headquarters in north-west London. No one was injured, but the case has added to concerns about the safety of Persian-language media in Britain.
Before that, in March 2026, an Iran-aligned group was reported to have claimed responsibility for an arson attack on Jewish ambulances in Golders Green, north London.
In May 2025, three Iranian men were charged under the National Security Act after a major counter-terrorism investigation. Prosecutors said one of the men had carried out surveillance, reconnaissance, and online research with the aim of committing serious violence against a person in the UK.
The other two were accused of similar activity intended to help others carry out serious violence. The Home Secretary said the case was part of a broader response to threats linked to the Iranian state.
British authorities have warned for several years that Iran poses a serious threat on UK soil.