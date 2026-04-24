Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Friday they had seized Liberian-flagged container ship Epaminondas over what they called suspected cooperation with the US military.

The IRGC navy said its intelligence monitoring over the past six months showed the ship had made multiple trips to US ports and ignored warnings before being seized.

Greek Ministry of Shipping on Wednesday denied that the Greek-owned ship Epaminondas had been seized, but confirmed that the container ship sustained "extensive damage" after being attacked near the Strait of Hormuz.