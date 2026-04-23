US President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States has “complete control” of its blockade against Iran and warned Tehran against deploying naval mines, calling such a move a “very foolish” mistake that would hurt Iran more than others.

"You know that the strait, the what we've done with the blockade is amazing, and nobody, nobody gets through and nobody wants to get through it. Nobody's trying. The one tried to shut out the engine, but nobody's trying. We have complete control now. They can drop their minds in there and do all those stupid things. It's just going to take longer for them to make money, because the mines are going to affect them much more than they're going to affect us," Trump said at the White House.

"But, and we don't know that they're doing that, but they could be that if they, if they're doing it, it's a very foolish thing to do, just like for Iran to shoot at Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar and Kuwait, Bahrain, all the different places they they shot. Nobody expected that. They thought they'd shoot at Israel in all fairness, but you didn't expect they'd be shooting at numerous other countries. I think it was a big mistake if they're putting mines down. It's a big mistake for them," he added.