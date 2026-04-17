Iran’s Navy commander Shahram Irani dismissed the US naval blockade as “piracy and banditry,” saying commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz continues despite American warnings.

“What this person (Trump) calls a naval blockade is nothing but banditry and piracy,” Irani told the state TV.

“Others need the Strait of Hormuz... He has blockaded his own friends, not us.”

He added that vessels complying with what he called "established norms and international maritime practices" continue to pass through the strait daily.

“Every day, ships that follow the rules and understand international norms are transiting. Even when the US issues warnings, they do not listen to it,” he said.