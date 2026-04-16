Iran and the US have shifted focus to a temporary deal to prevent a return to conflict as major disagreements over Tehran’s nuclear programme persist, Iranian sources told Reuters.

The move follows inconclusive talks in Islamabad last weekend, with disputes remaining over the fate of Iran’s highly enriched uranium and how long it should curb nuclear work.

A senior Iranian official said some progress had been made, including on managing the Strait of Hormuz, but core issues remain unresolved.

The sources said Iran is seeking a memorandum that would include the unfreezing of funds in exchange for allowing more ships through the strait.

They added that under proposals discussed, ships could pass through parts of the waterway with reduced risk if a broader deal is reached.